Gators Welcome James Houston

Freshman linebacker James Houston is just one of five early enrollees for the Gators. Houston came to UF in January, and is now ready to get to work on the field.

Becoming a Gator

Recruited by Defensive Coordinator Randy Shannon, Houston said that he knew Florida was where he wanted to be. Houston said that he appreciated speaking with Shannon over the phone and offering Houston personable conversations throughout the recruiting process. And when Houston took his official visit, he said that’s when he knew he wanted to be a Gator.

He said the coaching staff instantly made him feel like he was a part of the family. The Fort Lauderdale native said that there was some pressure to stay down South but that did not affect him in making his decision. Houston said that he feels he made the choice that was best for him. It was also a bonus for Houston that he is still very close to home, and that Florida has great resources for athletes.

Getting Ready for Spring

Houston is coming off of an ACL injury but he is ready get started on his return, this time as a Gator. The freshman missed his senior year because of the injury but feels that joining the team in January and getting rehab will help get him to where he needs to be. Houston believes that when Spring comes he will be in shape to perform well.

In addition, Houston said that he feels he will contribute greatly to the top-ranked Gator defense. He said he personally feels that he is a team player and is willing to go all out for the for the defensive line. This past season the Gators lost two key senior linebackers in Jarrod Davis and Alex Anzalone.

Since they didn't get an official signing day at home, we created one for them. Congrats to our 5 midyear enrollees! Glad you're in the fam. pic.twitter.com/4yvTqQxItA — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) February 1, 2017

Overall, Florida finished with the No. 13 recruiting class. The Gators signed three linebackers out of their 23 total signees.