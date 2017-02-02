Signing Day 2017: Up And Coming Seminoles

After all of the flipping, theatrics and “game time” decisions, National Signing Day has come to a close with Florida State University ranking No. 6 nationally.

FSU already had two 5-star recruits enrolled starting this semester (five-star running back Cam Akers and five-star defensive end Josh Kaindoh). Yesterday’s slew of signees secured the Seminoles as having the best class in the ACC.

Two of the program’s newest additions are local area high defensive linemen Ja’len Parks and Cory Durden from Newberry High School. Both were some of the first to pen to paper on Wednesday, signing before 8:30. Both are a force to be reckoned with, Parks, at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, and Durden, at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds

Seminoles’ head coach Jimbo Fischer said he was happy with the class and commented on their culmination of athletic ability they bring to the table.

A Sweet Surprise

But that was before Fischer got one of his biggest surprises and signees – top rated defensive lineman Marvin Wilson. Wilson committed in grand fashion, like many top recruits do, with a pair of custom shoes he flashed. Wilson said that he is ready to head to Florida’s capital city.

One of the program’s top surprises is Houston, Texas defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, the fourth ranked player in the ESPN 300. Wilson was the last player to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Positions of Need Filled Out

Wilson had yet to verbally commit to a school as of Wednesday and the five-star’s decision was mostly between FSU and LSU although Ohio State and Oklahoma still had a chance to land him.

FSU is heavy on running backs, with three of the top-10 RBs in the country. With Akers already on campus, Khalan Laborn was an addition yesterday who will be in the running to compete for the No. 1 spot. Commits Zaquandre White and Deonte Sheffield could also take a turn in the rotation next season.

Josh Newberg was another great snag for the Seminoles, a 4-star recruit and rated as the No. 12 overall outside linebacker, No. 2 outside linebacker from the state of Georgia.

Linebacker Leonard Warner chose the Seminoles over Georgia, Michigan and Stanford among his more than 20 offers.

Warner is the 8th best inside linebacker, according to 247 Sports.

I've been blessed and I am so Grateful! 🙏🏾🍢🍢 #tribe17 pic.twitter.com/IheAapxYOn — Leonard the Warner (@og_leo_) February 1, 2017

On the defensive front, the No. 4 cornerback in the nation, Stanford Samuels, from Hollywood Flanagan, FL made his decision yesterday to follow in his father’s footsteps to FSU.

Kaindoh, from IMG Academy in Florida, was initially headed to Maryland. He decommitted back in November to now trade it in for garnet and gold.

These are the only times in the ESPN 300 era (since 06) that one school secured commitments from both the No. 1 DE and the No. 1 DT. #NSD17 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 1, 2017

But the day didn’t completely go FSU’s way. They lost a few top prospects like four-star linebacker Levi Jones to USC and the Crimson Tide secured Henry Ruggs, a four-star receiver from Montgomery, Alabama.

Regardless, this recruiting class gives a lot for the Seminoles to build from.