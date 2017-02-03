Will the Patriots win another Super Bowl?

Finally! It is the weekend we all have been waiting for: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta Falcons vs. the New England Patriots match up starts on Sunday, February 5, 6:30 ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on FOX. The big question is: Will Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots to victory, claiming their fifth Super Bowl ring or will Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons take home the victory to Atlanta?

Tom Brady

Besides winning a possible fifth Super Bowl ring, Brady could also become the only quarterback to win his 4th MVP trophy. Brady said he wouldn’t be at his seventh Super Bowl if it wasn’t for his teammates. “It takes a lot of work to get to this point. Nothing that has happened in the past is going to help us win this game. What’s going to help us win this game is going through that process we talked about and being ready to go. That’s enough motivation for me.” Brady overall very thankful for the Patriots to make it this far and for sticking it out this whole season.

Brady has played in Houston for a Super Bowl prior to this Sunday’s game. Brady picked up his second Lombardi Trophy at Reliant Stadium back in February 2004, leading the Patriots past the Carolina Panthers 32- 29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII. That game is unfortunately more famous for Janet Jackson’s famous “wardrobe malfunction” so let’s hope Lady Gaga’s halftime show is less risque.

Today in 2004, Janet Jackson performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII. #EnoughSaid pic.twitter.com/0mFebZy4GH — Janet Jackson Fans (@JanetFanz) February 1, 2017

Patriots

The AFC Champion New England Patriots marks the record ninth time playing in the Super Bowl. No denying that the Patriots have had a successful season. Even without Tom Brady, star tight end Rob Gronkowski, finished the year fourth in the NFL in total offense. Patriots are also the stars defensively. New England ended regular season first in the NFL with its strong defense, allowing only 15.6 points per game.

Falcons

We seek something greater than ourselves.

A prize that will ring in eternity.#InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/EZeSuwYZ89 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 2, 2017

Underdogs, Atlanta Falcons are still a great competitor for the Patriots. The city of Atlanta is excited the Falcons have made it to the Super Bowl. This is the second time in almost two decades.

The Falcons’s have the leagues best offense, with starting wide receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan, but they are going against the Patriots No. 1 scoring defense. Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan knows it won’t be easy to move the ball against the Patriots.

Super Bowl History

Super Bowl LI will be the ninth time the New England Patriots have played in the big game. The Falcons have only been to the Super Bowl once prior to Sunday’s game. The Patriots have won four Super Bowls with their eight trips to the Super Bowl. The Falcons lost to the Broncos in their one appearance.