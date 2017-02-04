Home / Feature Sports News / Pro Football Hall of Fame 2017
Oct 23, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins former head coach Don Shula displays his hall of fame football ring prior to a game agains the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins former head coach Don Shula displays his hall of fame football ring prior to a game agains the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2017

Michael Brandy February 4, 2017 Feature Sports News, NFL, Super Bowl 15 Views

With the football world gearing up for Super Bowl LI, it’s easy to forget the fact that the big game isn’t the only notable event of the weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Famers will be selected and announced on Saturday before they’re inducted in August. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is where the best of the best in the world of football are honored for their accomplishments. Last years Hall of Fame class will be hard to beat with Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene, Marvin Harrison, Orlando Pace, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ken Stabler and Dick Stanfel. This year’s class is a good one too.

The Finalists

There are 15 modern-era finalists to go along with a Senior Finalist, and two contributors. LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Owens, Kurt Warner and Terrell Davis are the headliners of this year’s class. There are only eight spots available for the Hall of Fame. Other players under Hall of Fame consideration include John Lynch, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, Brian Dawkins, Morten Anderson among others. Other under consideration are Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees talks about his former San Diego Charger teammate LaDainian Tomlinson on his Hall of Fame credentials.

 

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement of the finalists will take place this Saturday at Wortham Theater Center in Houston at 8 p.m.

 

Tags

About Michael Brandy

Check Also

NFL

Rodger Goodell and the State of the NFL

The Commissioner of the National Football League Rodger Goodell  had his annual State of the …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties