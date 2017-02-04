Santa Fe Women’s Basketball Takes on College of Central Florida

The Santa Fe College Saints will make a short trip down I-75 to Ocala today. The team looks to continue their streak 11 game win streak this afternoon against the College of Central Florida Patriots. This will be the second time this year the two have faced off. In their first meeting, the Saints cruised to an 83-62 win.

Strong Offense

In each of their last five games, the Saints have scored over 75 points and have held their opponents to 68 points at most. Each game their offense seems to get even better with multiple players in double digits. Sophomore guards Ari Emanuel-Wright and Corey Staples lead the team in scoring. With those two at the helm, the Saints are almost unstoppable.

So far, in the second round of conference play, the Saints have beaten every team by a larger margin than the first time. Notably, in their most recent game, the Saints beat the Daytona State College Falcons in incredible fashion with a final score of 101-68. A much different result from their nail-bitter 74-72 win over the Falcons back on January 14.

FINAL: SF Saints WBK: 101, Daytona State College WBK: 68. Saints move to 15-6 (8-0) on the year. Winners of 11 in a row.#SicEmSaints pic.twitter.com/GWQNwWAduf — Santa Fe Saints (@SF_Athletics) February 2, 2017

Santa Fe Conference Statistics

Team has reduced the number of points allowed by an opponent from 60 to 49

Averaging three more rebounds a game

Committing five less turnovers a game

Averaging 24 more rebounds than their opponents

Tip-off for today’s game is at 5:30 p.m in Patriot Gym.