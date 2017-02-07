Gators Start the Spring Season Strong

Florida Takes Home Individual and Team Titles at Florida Challenge

The University of Florida’s women’s golf team began their spring season with a strong performance at the Florida Challenge. The team has been competing in this event since 2013. Winners of the title in 2016, the No. 8 Gators have now done it again in Tampa. Marking a positive start to their season, the Gators finished the tournament six-over (582).

Despite a slow start and some players not having played since October, the team increased their performance level throughout the day. Florida finished with a total of 281, which leaves the team tied for the fourth-lowest team round in the history of the program. Three Florida players shared the individual title. Senior Maria Torres and freshmen Carlotta Ricolfi and Marta Perez all took home titles, contributing to the Gators’ impressive results. Both freshmen Ricolfi and Perez shared a score of 76 in the first round and 69 in the second, finishing with overall scores of 145.

Elin Esborn’s Injury Status

Elin Esborn is currently out due to injury, leaving the Gators’ roster without one of its most important players. The talented freshman suffers from a ganglion cyst on her wrist, which negatively affects her golf swing and overall performance. Coach Emily Glaser expects her return for the qualifier that Florida has this coming weekend. Glaser comments that most of all, Esborn needs to remain strong mentally while overcoming this type of injury. Stepping in to play for Elin Esborn has been Carlotta Ricolfi. With a brilliant performance in the Florida Challenge, Ricolfi is predicted to be a major player for the team this spring. Glaser comments that all freshmen face the battle of going through a learning curve, but it’s clear that Ricolfi is a very capable player.

Florida Looks to Further Advance

After coming off a solid season in the fall, the Gators look to continue this trend. The Florida team began last season with a win at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship. Now, the Gators begin this season with a win at the Florida Challenge. Glaser and her team look to keep up the pace as they face more competitive opponents. Although they compete against the better West Coast teams only a few times a year, Glaser expects to use this as preparation for seeing them in the championship. Florida managed to take the title in this year’s Florida Challenge while facing three other ranked teams. The Gators look to maintain this strong performance throughout the season as they continue to take on competitive opponents.