SEC Basketball Preview: Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Ole Miss Rebels will be taking the court tonight in Knoxville. These two teams have already faced off against each other once this season. Ole Miss came out on top last time, but Tennessee has gained momentum since that loss. The Vols will look to keep their momentum in hopes of a different outcome in tonight’s game.

Rematch of Sorts?

As previously mentioned, this is the second matchup this season between Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Rebels won by a score of 80-69. This was also the game where Ole Miss guard Rasheed Brooks suffered a seizure on the sideline.

Since that matchup, Tennessee has gained a lot of momentum, going 4-1. The Vols even pulled of an incredible upset against SEC rival Kentucky. Ole Miss has held a record of 3-2 during that time span, putting their season record at 14-9 in a competitive southeastern conference.

Volunteers Look to Bounce Back

Tennessee has been on a roll since their last meeting with the Rebels. However, they did suffer a heartbreaking loss to Mississippi State over the weekend. After having a 19 point lead, the Vols simply could not hold off the Bulldogs. Mississippi State ended up taking that game 64-59. Tennessee will be looking to bounce back from that loss and turn things around against Ole Miss.

Who to Watch

Vols fan should pay close attention to Sebastian Saiz and Terence Davis. Saiz is a senior forward, averaging 15.6 points per game. Sophomore Terence Davis has been averaging about 13 points per game and adds a consistent boost for the Rebels. Ole Miss fans should look out for Robert Hubs III. Hubs has been an exciting player for Tennessee. He averages just over 14 points per game.

Tipoff is set for tonight at 6:30 p.m.