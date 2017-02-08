Florida Men’s Tennis Recap

It has been an exciting couple of days for Florida’s Men’s Tennis team.

Phenomenal Perez

Kicking things off for the week, sophomore Alfredo Perez was named SEC Player of the Week on Wednesday. This is the first time Perez is named Player of the Week and it is his fourth weekly SEC Honor, after he received Freshman of the Week three times last season.

Perez was able to pick up two single wins in the No. 1 position over the weekend against No.8 USC and No. 6 UCLA at the time. Perez has improved to a 5-0 dual singles record and a 12-3 overall singles record for the season.

Perez also improved to No.9 in the rankings, moving up four spots from his No.13 preseason ranking.

With the wins over the weekend, Florida’s team as a whole moved up five spots to No.6 in the latest Oracle/ITA Collegiate Rankings.

New @ITA_Tennis men's rankings

1. Virginia

2. Wake Forest

3. Ohio State

4. California

5. North Carolina

6-25: https://t.co/3QBilpkCWX pic.twitter.com/HvFliPmxKN — NCAA (@NCAA) February 8, 2017

In the February Individual rankings, five Gators made it in singles and one doubles pair made it as well.

Singles 9 – Alfredo Perez (+4 from 13) 60 – Elliott Orkin (+4 from 64) 76 – McClain Kessler (-9 from 67) 109 – Johannes Ingildsen (NR) 125 – Jordan Belga (-18 from 107)

Doubles 7 – Johannes Ingildsen/Alfredo Perez (-4 from 3)



Up Next for the Gators

Florida will travel to Charlottesville this weekend to take on top ranked Virginia on Saturday. Match is set to begin at 5 p.m.