Gators Golf Wins Team, Individual Titles

The University of Florida men’s golf team notched their first win of the spring season at the Sea Best Invitational, which included an individual win as well.

Win, Repeat

The Gators won the event last year in similar fashion when then-freshman Sam Horsefield won the individual title. This year, senior Ryan Orr shot 204 (-6) on his way to his first collegiate win, one shot ahead of teammate Alejandro Tosti. Tosti finished second last year as well.

Despite Orr’s win, his score did not contribute to the team total. He entered the tournament as an individual. Posting scores for the Gators, sophomore Gordon Neale had a solid finish also. He tied for fifth after shooting rounds of 68-68-72 (-2).

Ryan Celano, Sam Horsefield, and Jorge Garcia were also in the mix for the team win. Horsefield struggled on the first 18, but managed to turn it around. After an opening with a 79, the No. 4 ranked amateur in the world followed it up with a 69. He bettered that score for the final round, shooting a 67.

Coming Up

The Gators will have a week off before they host their annual SunTrust Gator Invitational at Mark Bostic Golf Course on the UF Campus. The Orange and Blue will tee it up February 18-19.