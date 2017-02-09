FSU Men’s Basketball Team Moves Up in Rankings

The Florida State’s men’s basketball team moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 from No. 15 to No. 14. FSU’s win last night against North Carolina State, following two wins against Miami (16-7) and Clemson (13-10), helped them in both the AP poll and ACC rankings. FSU is now ranked above Kentucky and Duke.

The Game

The Seminoles defeated the Wolfpack 95-71 last night. FSU’s Jonathan Isaac led the 14th ranked Seminoles with 21 points. ESPN gives us a montage of Isaac’s baskets. Sophomore, Dwayne Bacon, added 19 points and senior, Michael Ojo, had 11. Bacon talks about scoring in double figures for the 34th straight game.

#Noles WIN! Bacon and Isaac combine for 40 points and 16 boards! pic.twitter.com/6Tw9s7ko2z — FSU Basketball (@fsuhoops) February 9, 2017

In The ACC

The ACC power rankings have shaken up a bit as well. The North Carolina Tar Heels are back on top at No. 1 in the ACC. Their game tonight against Duke could play a huge role in keeping the Tar Heels on top in the conference. Right behind them is the Florida State Seminoles. Even with their remaining schedule, FSU has a strong chance at staying on top in the ACC.

Florida State has now won back-to-back ACC games against Clemson and NC State by a combined 72 points. Noles are destroying people. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2017

Up Next

FSU will be heading to Notre Dame on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked 7th in the ACC and they’ll just be coming off of a win against No. 11 in the ACC, Wake Forest. FSU already beat unranked Notre Dame once this season 83-80. Tip off is at for 6 p.m.