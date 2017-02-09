High School Basketball: Girls High School State Tournaments Tipoff Tonight

Girls High School basketball is in full swing tonight as many local teams begin their quest for a state championship.

Gainesville High School (22-2) Vs. Nease High (22-4) 1-7A Regional Quarterfinals

Gainesville High enters tonight’s game on a three game winning streak, including impressive wins over The Rock of Gainesville and Vanguard in the 7A-4 Championship.

Gainesville is facing a familiar foe in Nease High, a team that they lost to in the State Championships last year 61-58. Gainesville’s head coach David Gordon says his players can use this as fuel coming into this game. Gainesville will have to look to contain some dynamic scorers for Nease High, including sophomore Kiya Turner who is averaging 20 points per game.

The game begins at 7.

PK Young (19-4) Vs. University Christian (5-7) 1-4A Regional Semifinals

PK Young is heading into the state championships on a four game winning streak, including wins over Gainesville High and The Rock. Head coach Willie Powers leads this team against a University Christian team out of Jacksonville.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Oak Hall and Providence.

The game begins at 7.

Oak Hall (14-8) Vs. Jacksonville Providence (25-0) 1-4A Regional Semifinals

Oak Hall faces their biggest test of the season as they face the Providence Stallions in the 1-4A Regional Semifinals. The Stallions are undefeated on the season and are ranked 12th in the state according to Maxpreps.

Oak Hall will look to lean on their leading scorer Nadiria Evans, who averages 17 points a game, if they look to pull of the upset.

The game begins at 7.

Other games that are in action tonight are as follows: Newberry vs. Lafayette, Eastside vs. Clay, and Chiefland vs. Wildwood.