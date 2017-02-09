Santa Fe Boy’s Basketball District Game Preview

The Santa Fe Boy’s Basketball team prepares for a upcoming district game against North Marion. Both teams are looking for another win in the district and the chance to advance to the 6a regional quarterfinals.

Coming off of a non-conference win at Columbia, the Raiders increase their overall record 11 to 10. Heading into Friday’s game, head coach Elliott Harris is confident that the team is in good position, holding the number 2 seed. The team is number 181 in the state and 27th in the Florida 6A class.

Harris also believes that the key to this game is for the team to execute and run through each play. Each player is equally talented, and the opposing team should not have a single player to look out for.

For the Colts, the team is looking for redemption after a 69-62 loss at Vanguard against the Knights. The team is ranked 207th in the state and 28th in the Florida 6a class.

What’s Next

Santa Fe and North Marion travel to Belleview High School for a tipoff set for 7:30 PM. The team who win’s this matchup advances to the 6A regional quarterfinals.