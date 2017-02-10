Gainesville Boy’s Basketball District Championship Preview

The Gainesville boys’ basketball team is preparing for the District Championship final against Vanguard. The winner of this game will advance to the Class 7A Regional Quarterfinals. Gainesville currently holds the better record at 24-2 and has home-court advantage, but Vanguard’s 20-6 record and high-point history will create a challenging game.

The Canes won their 24th game Wednesday in a 83-59 blowout against Ocala Forest High. Head coach Kelly Beckham says that his team is excited for the opportunity to secure home court advantage for two rounds. They are ranked third in 7A.

In the last match-up, Gainesville won decisively. However, in the first season meeting, Vanguard picked up an overtime victory. Beckham says that his team will have to play well defensively to overcome being the smaller team.

Vanguard beat Columbia 61-45 during Wednesday’s District Semi-Finals and are ranked 19 in 7A.

What’s Next

Gainesville and Vanguard will play at Gainesville for a 7 PM tip-off.