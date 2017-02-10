No. 3 Gator Gymnastics Defeat No. 9 Georgia

The No. 3 Florida Gators Gymnastics defeated the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs Friday night, 197.975-196.525. Florida won every event of the night with top scorers Rachel Slocum, Alex McMurtry, and Alicia Boren.

Rotations

Gator Gymnastics started off their night on the vault. Rachel Slocum was the top performer of the night in this event with a score of 9.975. This is her career best on vault. Alicia Boren followed right behind her with the second highest score on vault with a 9.950. The Gators started off strong as they ended the first rotation with a score of 49.450. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs finished the rotation with a 49.100 on the uneven bars.

Florida moved to the uneven bars for the second rotation. Top performer of the event was Alex McMurtry with a perfect 10.0. This was McMurtry’s first 10.0 of the season, but her third overall 10.0 on bars. Florida kept their lead against the Bulldogs with a running score of 99.025-98.200.

Thanks to @alexmcmurtry 's 10 on bars, we become the first school in the NCAA to have 10s from two gymnasts this season! #GoGators — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 11, 2017

For the third rotation, the Gators moved onto the beam. Meanwhile, Georgia took on the floor event. Alex McMurtry came out on top of this event as well with a score of 9.950. She was followed by Rachel Gowey and Alicia Boren, who both tied for second on beam with a score of 9.925. The Gators ended the third rotation with a leading score of 148.550 against Georgia’s score of 147.350.

For the fourth and final rotation, the Gators had the floor and Georgia had the beam. Alicia Boren came out on top with the top score of 9.950 on the floor. The Gators finished all rotations with a running total of 197.975 defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, who scored a 196.525.

Alicia Boren was All-Around winner with a score of 39.725. Despite the team’s stomach bug this past week, head coach Jenny Rowland is happy with Friday night’s performance.

Up Next

The Florida Gators will be traveling to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks next Friday. The meet is set for 7 p.m. Make sure to catch coverage of the meet on the SEC Network.