SEC Preview: Mizzou Takes on Vandy

The Mizzou Tigers (6-17, 1-10) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (12- 12, 5-6) at home Saturday. This is the first back-to-back Southern Eastern Conference game for the Tigers at home. This game will be a battle between the young team of Mizzou and Vanderbilt’s strong scorers. The game tips off 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.

Mizzou

Mizzou men’s basketball returns to its home court for back-to-back Southern Conference games beginning with Vanderbilt. The Tigers are a young team—the entire 2016- 2017 roster is made up of first or second year players. Some players still stand out. Junior transfer forward Jordan Barnett, who has led Mizzou in scoring six times. Sophomore guard, K.J Walton has scored in double figures in four-straight games for the first time in his career. Walton averages 12.5 points per game over the stretch. Walton also ranks first in the SEC in assist per game during league play.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is on the road for the second time this week. The Commodores have improved to 12-12 overall and 5- 6 in league play after a road win—72- 59 over Arkansas. Vanderbilt shook off a four-game losing streak by wining four of their last six games.

The Commodores are led by first-year head coach Bryce Drew. The team’s strong players include junior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis who leads the Commodores in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the three-point line. Senior forward Luke Kornet is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game.

Vanderbilt is averaging 72.7 points and 34.8 rebounds per game through 24 games, allowing 70.4 points and 33.1 rebounds per game to its opponents.

Vanderbilt will be making their first trip to Missouri since 2014 and are looking for their first win in Columbia (0-4 all-time).