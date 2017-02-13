P.K. Yonge Girls Basketball Plays in Regional Finals

Going undefeated in any sport, at any level, is extremely difficult.

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave will attempt to end Providence High School’s undefeated season on Tuesday night in the regional final at Providence HS in Jacksonville.

P.K. Yonge (21-4) is coming off a 55-39 victory against University Christian in the regional semifinals. This rematch of last year’s regional finals provided some revenge for P.K.’s head coach Willie Powers, as his team fell to UC 66-58.

Tied at half, the Blue Wave only scored nine points in the third but dominated the final quarter, outscoring the Christians 25-9.

The Providence Stallions (26-0) defeated Oak Hall last Thursday 57-30 in the regional semifinals. This was the same round that ended their 2016 season with a loss to University Christian.

That loss on February 9th, 2016 was the last time head coach Gigi Bistrow and her squad experienced a loss.

The Stallions closest game this season was a six point loss to, you guessed it, P.K. Yonge on January 13th, 63-57, on the Blue Wave’s home court.

Coach Powers spoke about how well-coached the Stallions are, emphasizing the degree of difficulty playing on the road in the postseason.

Providence is 12-0 this season at home, while P.K. Yonge has played well on the road, sporting a 8-1 record.

Game Time

Tuesday night at 7 p.m. we will see if P.K.’s revenge tour continues, or if Providence’s perfect season lives on.