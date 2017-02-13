Recap: Florida Women’s Basketball Earns Road Win at Alabama 66-56

After starting off 1-6 in conference play, the Florida women’s basketball has now won three out of their past five games after beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa 66-56. The win improves the Gators to 13-12 and 4-8 in the SEC. The loss drops Alabama to 15-10 and 3-9 in SEC play.

just in case you didn't already know… !! pic.twitter.com/2NqM1oI05q — Gators WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) February 12, 2017

Ronni Williams led the way for the Gators with her 21st career double-double, putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds. Delicia Washington meanwhile got her first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Haley Lorenzen pitched in with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds.

In all, Florida dominated the Crimson Tide on the glass, out-rebounding them 50-30. Florida head coach Amanda Butler said after the game she was impressed with how her team rebounded, giving special credit to Lorenzen’s seven boards.

Quanetria Bolton led all Alabama scorers with 14 points, while Jordan Lewis knocked down two three-pointers on her way to 11 points.

First Half

The game of runs started in the first quarter, as two separate runs from each time left them tied at 12 after the first 1020nutes.

1Q stats All points scored by runs:

AL – 5-0

UF – 6-0

AL – 7-0

UF – 6-0 pic.twitter.com/jWuAHQAtwo — Gators WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) February 12, 2017

Alabama ended the first half with two Bolton jumpers within the last two minutes of the second quarter, giving the Tide a 31-26 advantage at the break.

Despite Florida having done well on the glass and on the defensive end (they limited Alabama to just over 32% shooting in the first half), they were outscored at the free-throw line 8-0 in the first 20 minutes. Butler admitted that Florida didn’t do a lot things well in this game such as shooting from the charity stripe.

Alabama had balanced scoring in the first half, with four players tied for the team lead in the opening set with six points.

Second Half

The Gators went on the biggest run of the game at the beginning of the second half, coming out on a 18-0 run over the opening five and a half minutes. The run was book-ended by two Sydney Morang three-pointers, with Williams and Lorenzen combining for 10 points during the run. With 4:33 left to go in the third quarter, Florida led 44-31 after being down 31-26 at the half.

BOOM!! Gator run is now 18-0 to start second half! Gators 44-31 pic.twitter.com/EOka1nY7V1 — Gators WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) February 12, 2017

Alabama proceeded to answer with an 8-0 run of their own, before Florida ended the quarter on an 8-2 run to enter the fourth quarter with a 52-43 lead. Delicia Washington scored all eight of those points for the Gators, including two makes from downtown.

From there, Alabama never got to within less than three points in the fourth quarter, and the Gators held on for their third road conference win of the season.

The Gators defense ended up as the highlight for the team apart from the rebounding category. They held Alabama to just 33% shooting from the field, including just 21% from beyond the arc. Florida held the SEC’s leading three-point shooter, Hannah Cook, to just 1-for-9 from three-point range.

Up Next

Florida returns home, where they will host the Missouri Tigers on Thursday night. Tip off will be at 7 p.m.