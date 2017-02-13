Spieth Lands Ninth PGA Victory In Dominant Fashion

Jordan Spieth brought in his ninth PGA Tour victory at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in dominant, yet boring fashion after posting a 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish at 19 under on the week.

The 23-year-old has his putter to thank for his win this weekend, knocking down putts all weekend on rain-saturated Pebble Beach greens. The young phenom had 13 one-putts on Saturday and did not make a single bogey in his final 28 holes.

Most victories on TOUR since 2013

• Jordan Spieth – 9

• Jason Day – 9

• Rory McIlroy – 7

• Jimmy Walker – 6

• Dustin Johnson – 6 pic.twitter.com/6ElxWR3Sd2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2017

Boring, Yet Effective

Going into Sunday with a six-shot lead, Spieth, at the orders of his caddy, played “boring golf” to ensure a victory.

It was his first 54-hole lead since his Masters meltdown, where he blew a five-shot lead on the back nine to allow Danny Willett to take home the victory.

However, no one was catching a red-hot Spieth this Sunday, who knocked down 16 of 18 greens in regulation on his way to a four-stroke victory.

Spieth is off to a hot start in 2017, finishing in the top-10 in each of his four appearances, as well as shooting under par in each of his 16 rounds.

The former Texas Longhorn is in elite company after landing his ninth win on the PGA Tour. He became the first player since Tiger with that many victories before turning 24.

Jordan Spieth (23 years, 6 months old) trails only Tiger Woods as the youngest player to do so by a single month. #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/kb2JK1YsD0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2017

Looking Ahead

Spieth has plenty of time to notch a few more victories before he turns 24, with six more tournaments scheduled before his birthday in late July. He will now head to nearby Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, where he will be participating in the Genesis Open.

Spieth will look to land another top-10 finish in preparation for The Masters in April.