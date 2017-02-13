Truly a Night to Remember – The Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine

Tim Tebow is a winner. He might not be in the NFL anymore or maybe he will never make a Major League Baseball team but he wins big in his compassion for others. Tim Tebow wants to be remembered for loving people and Night to Shine, truly showcases his compassion to make the world a better place. His foundation hosted its annual Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom for special needs on February 10, 2017. 375 churches from all around the world in all 50 states and 11 countries including Albania, Canada, Ecuador, Haiti, Kenya, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, Uganda, and the U.S each hosted Night to Shine for 75,000 honored guests through the support of 150,000 volunteers. The foundation contributes more than $3 million in financial grants to assist churches in hosting the event, for its third year.

Prom

All of the special guests dressed up in their most beautiful dresses and tuxedos, wearing crowns and tiaras on their heads. Each treated like Kings and Queens.

Grace at Fort Clarke United Methodist Church in Newberry hosted its third annual Night to Shine. 132 participants came out, each paired with a volunteer buddy. This buddy stayed with them throughout the event, befriended, and danced with them throughout the night.

All of the guests felt really special. It meant a lot to them to have someone like Tim Tebow put together an event like this.

Tim Tebow inspires them to be a Gator too. Drew Dees said, ” I wanna be Reporter and a Gator and be in the Telecommunications Program.”

Sponsors

Many sponsors supported this event to make sure it was a success. Including, candies, a limousine, a motorcoach company, Chey’s, provided the food for the guests, Dominos, provided pizza for the volunteers, and Gainesville City DJ, who helped with the music. The event would not be possible without the sponsors and volunteers who made another Night to Shine a success.