2017 FHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships: Williston vs. Lafayette

2017 FHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships – Class 1A tournament

The Williston Red Devils challenge the Lafayette Hornets on a neutral court in the Class 1A Quarterfinals tonight at 7 p.m.

Team-by-Team Breakdown

The Lafayette Hornets (17-8) enter tonight’s game as the slight favorite over the Williston Red Devils (18-6). The Hornets girls basketball team ranks 149th in the state of Florida compared to the Red Devils who are ranked 185th. Despite a higher ranking, the Red Devils own a slight advantage in points per game, averaging 55.7 points per game compared to 52.8 points per game posted by the Hornets. Williston also boasts higher averages in rebounds per game, assists per game, steals per game, and blocks per game.

Lafayette’s Jasmine Lewis enters tonight’s game as the focus for Head Coach Calvin Edwards’ Red Devils squad. Lafayette’s Lewis has been stuffing the stat sheet all season long.

Edwards says his team likes plays up tempo but can also use the bigs to apply pressure on the interior.

Team Comparisons

These two teams did not have a head to head matchup during the 2016-2017 season. However, Lafayette finished 7-3 versus common opponents compared to Williston’s 3-4 common opponent record.

Williston Head Coach Calvin Edwards and his staff are prepared to make in game adjustments as necessary to match the game flow of tonight’s Quarterfinal.

Up Next

Winner of tonight’s game will play next Tuesday February 21st in the FHSAA Girls State Championships Semifinals round.