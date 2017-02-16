Miami Comes Out on Top Against Houston

Last night’s game came down to who wanted it more, as the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 117-109. After coming from a two-game losing streak, the Heat needed this road win.

Miami Heat

Center Hassan Whiteside helped his team immensely from both ends of the court. Whiteside had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. With the 2017 NBA All-Star game just around the corner, Whiteside talks about not making the team for the Eastern Conference.

Heat shooting guard, Dion Waiters, also had 23 points to add to the heat lead. Waiters also came up with nine rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, point guard Goran Dragic added 21 points and five assists.

As a team, the Heat shot 13 of 35 three-pointers compared to Houston’s 13 of 40. Whiteside said his team worked together and did well finishing the first half of their season, winning 14 of their last 16 games.

"Houston is a good team. This was a huge win for us." – @Goran_Dragic A complete recap of last night: https://t.co/FjoQsOL4y5 pic.twitter.com/MEHot3ySDy — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 16, 2017

Houston Rockets

For Houston, the Rockets were never able to gain the lead; this was the first time all season Houston never held the lead in a game. However, Houston’s shooting guard, James Harden, had his 15th triple-double of the season with 38 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds.

James Harden notches his 15th triple-double of the season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d3dfWyrs95 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2017

Miami’s Dion Waiters said they gave James Harden what he wanted, but limited the other players.

Up Next

The Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks in their first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 24. Houston also won’t play till after the break; they’ll take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23.