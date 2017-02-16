In the Region 2-6A quarterfinal state playoffs we have the Matanzas Pirates from Palm Coast(13-14) visiting the Santa Fe Raiders(17-10). The game will be starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

This quarterfinal will be the first time that these two teams have faced each other. Matanzas last reached the playoffs in 2011. Santa Fe is surely at an advantage in terms of playoff experience, considering this is their 14th time in the playoffs in the last 20 years.

Santa Fe Raiders

The Raiders are returning for their third straight state playoff occurrence, after making it to the regional semifinals last year. They defeated Palatka in the quarterfinals last year, but lost to Ponte Vedra (59-54), bringing an end to their furthest run in school history. Santa Fe have won their second straight district title by defeating Eastside 53-42 on the 10th of February. This year they hope to make it to the semifinal once again, and the only thing in their way is the Matanzas Pirates.

Player to watch:

Jarod Goodman: Senior, Guard Recorded a team high 13 points last game against Eastside



Palm Coast Matanzas Pirates

Matanzas defeated the Ponte Verde Sharks 51-48 in their last game, on February 8th.

Player to watch:

Greg Layne: Junior, Forward Averages 14.2 points per game



Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.