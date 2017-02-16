Survive and Advance: Buchholz Vs. Jacksonville Lee Preview

The Buchholz Bobcats will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jacksonville Lee Generals in the Class 8A Regional Quarterfinals of the FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

The 14-12 Bobcats have lost four of their past six games, and are 3-6 overall on the road this season. This is the Bobcats’ first playoff game in two years, and they are looking for their first playoff win since 2009. The Bobcats must rely on big games from Jaret Bruce, Trent Whittemore, and Austin Mowry to have the opportunity to move onto the next round.

The 16-7 Generals are playing in a state playoff game for the first time in seven years after winning the District 3-8A title. They rallied back from a 29 point deficit to take down Atlantic Coast 85-82 in overtime. Sadarious Aaron put up a team-high 34 points in the victory and is averaging 17 points per game on the season. Aaron leads the team in scoring, with Bernard Thomas (14.8 points per game), Samuel Ricks (11.1 points per game), and Koree Carr (10.5 points per game) directly behind him.

Where to Watch:

Boys' Basketball state playoff tonight broadcast 'live – Buchholz at Lee (Jacksonville) – details online at #ThePrepZone.com — The Prep Zone (@ThePrepZone) February 16, 2017

Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m, so catch a live broadcast of the game on ThePrepZone.com, or head to Jacksonville to see the action live.