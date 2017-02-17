Florida Women’s Softball Looks to Remain Unbeaten

The Gators are 6-0 thus far and will look to remain undefeated when they head back to Gainesville for their home opener. The Gators will be playing in the 2017 Aquafina Invitational this weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville. But due to bad weather conditions, the schedule for the team will be altered.

We open at HOME tomorrow, you know there will be more diving catches just like this! McLean made a #Topplay last night! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Z8O418PHUm — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 16, 2017

Friday

Instead of the one game the Gators were scheduled to play on Friday, they will play back to back games. They will play in their home opener at 3:45 p.m. against Florida A&M. The team went 5-0 and beat A&M 4-1 in last year’s Aquafina Invitational. They will look to do the same in this year’s tournament. A&M is 0-6 and has only faced one ranked team so far.

The team will then get right back out on the diamond to face Northwestern State at 6 p.m. The Gators are 4-2 against Northwestern State in program history and have won the four previous match-ups. Northwestern State will have a tough task when they face the number one ranked Gators. They are 3-2 thus far and will look to battle behind big hitters, Sidney Salmans and Emma Hawthorne.

Saturday

The Gators will then face the Maryland Terrapins at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. In their last meeting with the Terrapins, the Gators scored six runs in the opening inning and they wouldn’t stop there. They scored three more runs in the second inning and went on to beat the Terrapins 16-0. They will look to do this again on Saturday. The Terrapins are having a rough season with a record of 0-5.

At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Gators will see a familiar face. They will tee off against Northwestern State again. The Gators will look to capture a 2-0 record against Northwestern State over two days.

Sunday

Florida will play against Florida International at 11:15 a.m. They have a record of 13-3 against FIU in program history and have won the previous seven games. They have also recorded five mercy rule victories against the Panthers. In last year’s Aquafina Invitational, the Gators faced FIU twice and beat them 3-1 and 10-0. FIU has a record of 5-1 this season after playing Memphis and Georgetown each three times.

Be sure to come to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to catch a weekend full of games with the top ranked team in the country.