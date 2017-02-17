Friday Night Faedo helps Gator Baseball Start Season

Alex Faedo is stepping into a bigger role for the Florida Gator baseball team this season.

Faedo Fridays

Faedo, a 6-foot-5 Tampa native, is the Gators’ featured Friday-night starter.

Last year, the All-American pitcher led UF with 133 strikeouts and 13 wins as the Sunday afternoon starter. But now, he’s excited to pitch on Fridays.

The junior is replacing Logan Shore who was selected in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Shore left big shoes to fill in the Friday slot.

Faedo is expected to lead the Gators and their young bullpen. This year’s bullpen features 14 underclassman, 11 of them being freshman.

Faedo said the pitchers have done a good job working together and studying the other team’s hitters.

Gator’s offense put in a lot of work during the off season and Faedo is looking forward to seeing what they do tonight.

There is a lot of pressure on him to maintain his draft stock as he is projected as a top 10 MLB pick, but all he is worried about is winning games and getting back to Omaha.