Home / Feature Sports News / Friday Night Faedo helps Gator Baseball Start Season
Jun 17, 2015; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Alex Faedo (21) earned the win against the Miami Hurricanes in the 2015 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. The Gators won 10-2. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Friday Night Faedo helps Gator Baseball Start Season

Sara Perlman February 17, 2017 Feature Sports News, Gator Baseball, Gator Sports, MLB, SEC 24 Views

Alex Faedo is stepping into a bigger role for the Florida Gator baseball team this season.

Faedo Fridays

Faedo, a 6-foot-5 Tampa native, is the Gators’ featured Friday-night starter.

Last year, the All-American pitcher led UF with 133 strikeouts and 13 wins as the Sunday afternoon starter. But now, he’s excited to pitch on Fridays.

The junior is replacing Logan Shore who was selected in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Shore left big shoes to fill in the Friday slot.

Faedo is expected to lead the Gators and their young bullpen. This year’s bullpen features 14 underclassman, 11 of them being freshman.

Faedo said the pitchers have done a good job working together and studying the other team’s hitters.

Gator’s offense put in a lot of work during the off season and Faedo is looking forward to seeing what they do tonight.

There is a lot of pressure on him to maintain his draft stock as he is projected as a top 10 MLB pick, but all he is worried about is winning games and getting back to Omaha. 

Tags

About Sara Perlman

Check Also

Five Things to Know Before Gator Baseball Starts

The Florida Gator baseball team is set for the season to start tomorrow night. Coach …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties