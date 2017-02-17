Meet Coach Bell, New Assistant for Florida Football

Florida head coach Jim McElwain introduced the three newest members of his staff on Thursday: Ja’Juan Seider, Corey Bell, and Brad Davis.

Coach McElwain is excited to welcome these assistant coaches to the Florida football family. These coaches went through an intense process to get their prestigious coaching position. McElwain said, “In each of their cases we went through the process looking for the right fit. That’s something we hit a home run on. They’re natural fits.”

Corey Bell

WATCH: DB coach Corey Bell met with the media to discuss his new position with @GatorsFB. https://t.co/mtqwh1QVo1 pic.twitter.com/vmz9XVYEgq — GatorVision (@GatorVisionTV) February 16, 2017

For Coach Bell, his connections for Florida run deep. Corey Ball was a high school football recruit 20 years ago. One of the tough choices he had to make was to stay in state committed to the Florida Gators or head to South Carolina. Ultimately, he chose the Gamecocks. Now, his paths with Florida cross again.

Florida is the highest-profile job in Bell’s career and his experience got him the position. Bell was head coach for two Miami high schools, straight out of college. Then, he switched roles and moved into role as director of football operations with the Miami Hurriances. Bell worked with current Gators defensive coordinator Randy Shannons. After Miami, Bell coached the defensive backs at Florida Atlantic University and was just hired to be part of the inaugural staff at University of South Florida.

The expectations to continue the “DBU” tradition is very serious. Bell admits replacing guys like Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson is not an easy task. Bell is confident that Florida has a mix of talent that could serve the team well next season.

Im not saying goodbye …https://t.co/NENxtDkQZe — Teez Tabor (@_31Flavorz) January 5, 2017

On-field coaching is the majority of Bell’s job. He was also hired because of his ability to recruit down in South Florida.