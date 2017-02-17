Home / NBA / Wizards Head into NBA All-Star Game in Good Standing
Wizards Head into NBA All-Star Game in Good Standing

Sophia LaFrance February 17, 2017

The Washington Wizards have put themselves in a good position as they head into the NBA All-Star Game. In the last five games, the Wizards are 4-1 with the only loss against the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in overtime (140-135).

On Thursday, the Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers for the second time in seven days with the final score of 111-98.

Now point guard for the Washington Wizards, John Wall, heads into the NBA All-Star game.

Bradley Beal

Former Florida Gator, Bradley Beal, has been a rising star in the NBA as he has been a lead shooting guard for the Washington Wizards. Beal had an amazing game when the Wizards played the Cavaliers (2/6) scoring 41 points and eight assists on the 16 of 28 shooting. The following game against the Wizards, Beal had another great game locking in 31 points for Washington as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets in overtime (114-110).

Throughout his four years playing in Washington, Beal has become a strong player and great asset for the team.

In a post-game interview on Thursday night, Beal spoke highly of his team and the strong dynamic they have.

“We just want to come out and just have fun. We enjoy one another’s company. We enjoy playing with one another–playing with each other.”

NBA All-Star Game

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that New York Knicks, Carmelo Anothony, would replace Kevin Love in Sunday’s All-Star Game. However, a debate rose because Bradely Beal was not Love’s replacement. Because of NBA rules, the league made their decision from coaches’ voting for All-Star Reserves. As a result, Beal will not be participating in Sunday’s game. Nonetheless, Bradley Beal is still an amazing player in the Eastern Conference and even a more valuable asset for Washington.

Up Next for the Wizards

On Friday, February 24th, the Wizards will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers at 7 p.m.

