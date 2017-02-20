Florida Men’s Swim Team Collects Their Fifth SEC Championship Title.

UF’s men’s swimming & diving team celebrated their fifth consecutive title at the SEC Championship Saturday night.The Gators ended the night scoring 1,271.5 points over the five-day meet. The Gators have won 38 men’s conference title in program history.

This SEC Championship win marked the Gator men's 38th all-time. 😳 That's quite a few times jumping in that pool. #Gators pic.twitter.com/UiP7cmDzBt — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) February 19, 2017

Head Coach, Gregg Troy, says it was a total team effort and anytime you can win in this conference it’s tremendous. Troy says, even though this conference is really tough the best thing for the men and women was how they handled the adversity of having their practice facility being under construction and the adjustments that had to be made.

Gators junior, Caeleb Dressel, was awarded SEC Male Swimmer of the Meet. With the highest number of individual points, he totaled 96 points. He collected 32 for each of his three individual event wins and took part in four relay victories. Troy says that Dressel has raised the bar for his competitors and each time they are responding. Troy believes that Dressel’s leadership and consistency are a driving force for their team.

After his incredible SEC Championships performance, Caeleb Dressel is voted Male Swimmer of the Meet! #SECSD17 #Gators pic.twitter.com/VzHacgE74s — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) February 19, 2017

Moving Forward:

Troy says the challenge now for both teams is figuring out where they can improve and using this next month to do so. Troy says he is excited for the future of this team and the improvements they saw this weekend.