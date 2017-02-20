Hawthorne faces Madison County in Boys’ Hoops Regional Finals

2016 ended with a one-point loss in the Regional Finals for Hawthorne High School and head coach Greg Bowie.

The team they lost to? Hamilton County.

The Hawthorne Hornets came out last week against Hamilton County in the Regional Semifinals and defeated the Trojans 56-43.

Now coach Bowie must find a way to get past the Regional Finals, a feat he did in 2015 en route to a state championship loss.

Tuesday night Hawthorne hosts Madison County, the team they defeated in the Regional Semis last year, with a shot to get to the State Semifinals.

In last year’s game, the Hornets were on the road but still came away from Madison with a 57-45 victory before falling to Hamilton County 61-60.

THE HOSTING HORNETS

This season has been a solid one for the Hornets (23-5) and their head coach. Bowie led the team to a perfect 14-0 mark in the district (6-1A).

Hawthorne is undefeated at home this year, with an 11-0 record, and Bowie said that his teams’ home court advantage is the best in the area.

Their point guard Devin Lawrence averages 15 PPG. Senior guard Detron Green went for 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Hamilton County.

THE VISITING COWBOYS

Madison County (22-4) went 8-0 in District 5 play, and will make the trip to Hawthorne this time.

Madison County is coming off a 71-32 victory over Newberry in the Regional Semifinals.

Bowie spoke highly of the Cowboys from Madison, saying that they are “probably the most athletic team they will face.”

Tipoff from Hawthorne High School on Tuesday night is set for 7 p.m.