Stars shine bright in the big easy

Heading into the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, much excitement and anticipation surrounded the event. Fans were in need of a spectacular show following a lackluster Saturday night – and the stars delivered. Both teams combined for a record-breaking 374 points as the West defeated the East 192-182.

Anthony Davis

Playing on his home court, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was the undeniable star of the show. Davis posted an All-Star record 52 points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record of 42. With his outstanding performance, Davis earned the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Durant-Westbrook

Throughout the entire weekend, all eyes fixated on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. After Durant’s departure from Oklahoma City last summer, many have wondered if the relationship between the former teammates had been severed. While drama surrounded the players off the court, the two finally reunited on the hardwood during the first quarter.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook teamed up for an alley-oop in the NBA All-Star Game as the @StateFarm Right Combination. pic.twitter.com/VdxalwDYcH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2017

Shortly after the alley-oop, Western Conference players greeted the two with cheers during a timeout.

We are all the western conference bench 😂😂#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cLYVWZuc5k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2017

Following the game, Westbrook was asked about the “special” moment shared with Durant.

Other Stars

While Davis, Durant and Westbrook were certainly the focal points of discussion, there were also 21 other pretty good basketball players in the game. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted during his first All-Star appearance. Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points and six rebounds, including a massive dunk over reigning league MVP Steph Curry.

Three players represented the Cleveland Cavaliers. Forward LeBron James made his 13th All-Star appearance, recording 23 points and three rebounds. Guard Kyrie Irving performed well, adding 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. Also Forward Kevin Love was inactive because of a left knee injury.

Looking Ahead

In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-16) currently hold a three game lead over the Boston Celtics (37-20). In the West, the Golden State Warriors (47-9) lead the San Antonio Spurs (43-13) by four games. With just eight weeks remaining in the regular season, playoff spots will be scarce as we near the end.