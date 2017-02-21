SEC Hoops Preview: Kentucky at Missouri

The No.11 Kentucky Wildcats are in Columbia tonight to take on the Missouri Tigers for the first time this season. With only two conference wins this season, the Tigers find themselves 2-12 in the SEC coming into tonight’s game. Kentucky is now 12-2 in the conference and are coming into tonight’s game with four straight wins.

Last Time

The two teams last met in January 2016 in Lexington. Kentucky defeated Missouri by more than 30 points, 88-54. The Wildcats outplayed the Tigers in every aspect. They shot for 52 percent compared to Missouri’s 32 percent. Kentucky also shot for 79 percent from the line, whereas the Tigers shot for 74 percent.

Former Wildcat Tyler Ulis led both teams in points with 20.

Stand-Out Players

When it comes to team leaders, Kentucky has the highest scorer in the conference: Malik Monk. The freshman guard boasts a 21.4 ppg. His career high comes from the team’s overtime win against Georgia a few weeks ago, where Monk put up 37 points. Missouri forward Kevin Puryear leads the Tigers in points with 11.2 ppg. Puryear’s most points this season game for the Tigers 75-71 loss to Ole Miss, where he scored 26 points.

Team Statistics

Looking at the numbers, Kentucky and Missouri prove to be on two opposite spectrums of game play.

The Wildcats lead the SEC in points per game with 88.8. Missouri, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the conference with 69 points per game.

Regardless of how low the Tigers sit in this category, Kentucky coach John Calipari feels preventing Missouri from making the perimeter shots is one of the most important goals of the game.

This season the Wildcats are shooting for 48.2 percent, whereas Missouri is shooting for 39.7 percent.

While a win for the Tigers looks like a long shot to most, Missouri coach Kim Anderson believes they need to play good defense on Wildcats to hold them back.

Looking to make it five in a row tonight. #UKvsMizzou pic.twitter.com/4F2wUk9Oa8 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 21, 2017

On the defensive side, Kentucky also boasts the highest amount of rebounds. The Wildcats are number one in the SEC with 40.4 rpg. Missouri is at the No. 6 spot with 37.7.

Game Time

Tonight’s tip-off is set for 9 p.m.