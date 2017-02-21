The No. 19 ranked Florida State basketball team came off a 14-point loss on Saturday night and had to turn around and play another game in just 48 hours. The team’s loss against Pittsburgh on Saturday made their journey to clinching their first ACC regular season championship a bit tougher.

Florida State (22-6, 10-5) went into the game against Boston College (9-19, 2-13) with the most at-home wins in the ACC. The Seminoles have not lost a game in the Civic Center since February 17th of last year and continued the streak by winning last night 104-72. This win makes it the fifth time that FSU has reached over 100 points this season.

Seminoles soar past the Eagles

FSU came out at the start of the game with a 11-4 lead on Boston College and held onto this lead for the rest of the game. The Seminoles cruised into half-time with a 55-31 lead over the Eagles. Florida State had a size advantage on the Eagles and continued to use it throughout the game by feeding the ball down low to their big players. FSU finished the game with 26 assists.

Florida State’s defense forced Boston College to make 15 turnovers that contributed to several easy baskets for the Seminoles. The team-effort on defense contributed to the team-effort on offense with four Seminole players finishing the game with at least 10 points.

The Seminoles bench players have continued to be big contributors for the team this season. The bench scored over half of the teams points Monday night outscoring Boston College’s bench 59-2. Freshman guard PJ Savoy led the bench players finishing with 15 points on the night.

Leading scorer for the Seminoles this season is sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon. Bacon needed just 11 points going into the game against Pittsburgh on Saturday to reach 1,000 points in his career but had a scoreless night. Early in the second half last night, Bacon drained a three to become the second sophomore in school history to reach 1,000 points. Bacon finished the game with 16 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Florida State’s freshman forward, Jonathon Isaac finished the game with 14 points and Boston College’s freshman guard, Ky Bowman led the team with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Moving Forward

Florida State will face Clemson as they travel to South Carolina for their re-match next Saturday. The team beat Clemson earlier this season 109-61 but could face trouble when playing on the road. The Seminoles are in fourth place in the ACC standings and will look to continue to improve on their record.