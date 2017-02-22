Several Gainesville Teams Go Down in Regional Playoffs

Many area high school boys basketball teams’ seasons came to an end Tuesday night in the Regional Finals.

Dixie County vs. Wildwood

Wildwood emerged the victor after beating Dixie County 85-69 on Tuesday. By joining the Wildwood girls and punching their ticket to the state final four, it will be the first time since 1994 that both the boys and girls teams made a state semifinal appearance.

The tandem of Darion Wilson and Marcus Niblack led the Wildcats (24-3) to victory, combining for 48 points. The team also had a total of five players in double digits.

Wildwood established a 20-point lead in the first half before Dixie County (18-9) narrowed the deficit to two. Then the Wildcats regained dominance and extended the lead once again to clinch the game.

Saint Francis vs. Deltona Trinity Christian

Saint Francis, coached by son of former legend Gator basketball coach Billy Donovan II, Billy Donovan III, had their run come to a halt after losing to Deltona Trinity Christian.

Donovan III had a gameplan ready, but it was not enough.

Saint Francis guard Nick Baskin Jr. scored a season-high 34 points and shot a perfect 13-for-13 from the charity stripe in their 85-76 loss.

The Wolves (18-9) went into the half trailing by five after leading by two after the first quarter. In the second half, Saint Francis was in a 17 point hole and dug out of it, finding themselves down just five with a minute remaining in regulation. However, Trinity Christian held on to punch their ticket to Lakeland.

P.K. Yonge vs Jacksonville Providence

P.K. Yonge’s efforts were not enough last night as they fell to Jacksonville Providence 58-45.

Though this season came to an end, P.K. Yonge’s future is bright because their leading scorer, Byron Smith (14.2 ppg), is only a sophomore.

Be sure to stay tuned to our website as we will update the latest high school basketball playoff information.