Ole Miss Football Program Gets Hit By NCAA

The Ole Miss football program has self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2017 season.

These actions were due to the NCAA accusing the school of lack of institutional control and that Rebels coach Hugh Freeze failed to monitor his coaching staff.

The school’s athletic director, Ross Bjork said that school officials agreed with the NCAA that there was evidence to support at least three of the charges. He also said that the school would contest the allegations of lack of institutional control and the charge against Freeze.

Ole Miss Allegations

Of the multiple violations, school officials copped to just three definite violations.

A football recruit who visited in 2013 went hunting on a booster’s land. Recruits received illegal lodging, transportation, and over $200 in free meals between 2014-2015. A former staff member lied about the incident of giving recruits free food, transportation, and lodging.

There is also a fourth allegation, which a recruit received $13,000-$15,000 between 2014-2015.

That recruit ultimately did not go to Ole Miss.

The real savage is the recruit that supposedly got $13,000-$15,000 from Ole Miss boosters & still didn't sign with Ole Miss. Well played. — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) February 22, 2017

There are more allegations that include improper visits and free food, but the university is only contesting the previous allegations listed above.

Ole Miss Last Season

The Rebels went 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC and ended the season on a two game losing streak. In their last game they got blown out at home by Mississippi State 55-20.