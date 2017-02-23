Brooks Gives Oregon a Win at the Buzzer…Again

It came down to the final seconds in last night’s game when No. 6 Oregon barely beat unranked California, 68-65. It was Oregon’s junior, Dillon Brooks, who hit a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to bring home a win for the Ducks.

Brooks had a similar game-winning shot against UCLA earlier this season.

Dillon Brooks game-winner for @OregonMBB was the @SportsCenter top play. Fitting Neil Everett on the call pic.twitter.com/gQdbTVxkPp — Matt Prehm (@Prehmmr247) February 23, 2017

The Game

Oregon ended the first half down by 14 and trailed by 10 with under three minutes to go in the second.

Three-pointers by Chris Boucher, Dylan Ennis and Payton Pritchard, gave the Ducks their first lead of the game, 62-61, with just 1:48 to go in the second half.

With just 9.7 seconds to go, the Golden Bears tied the game. But Brook’s 3-pointer took it home for the Ducks.

Brooks finished with a game-high 22 points and scored seven of Oregon’s final 10 points. Right behind him was senior Chris Boucher with 18 points for the Ducks.

California’s Jabari Bird scored 20 points to lead the Bears, but it wasn’t enough. Cal’s head coach, Cuonzo Martin, broke down the second half.

Cal falls at home to No. 6 Oregon. Bears wrap up home action on Friday at 7 against Oregon State for Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/YRm7UqOfU5 — #GoldOutHaas (@calmensbball) February 23, 2017

The Overall View

For Oregon this win will give them a step up in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament. For the Bears, they could get another shot at a top ranked team next month in the Pac-12 tournament.

Up next, Oregon will head to Stanford on Saturday, while California will host Oregon State Friday.