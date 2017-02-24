Heat Stand Pat This NBA Transaction Season

This NBA trade and transaction season swept the nation, but did not reach the southeastern tip of Florida. In five weeks, the Miami Heat went from second to last in the East Standings to a 13-game winning streak. The NBA trade deadline ended last night and the Heat decided to stand pat, keeping their same roster.

The team’s surge in wins kept fans hopeful that some better players would rep the red and yellow. But Heat President Pat Riley remained quiet throughout the period and eventually tapered into nothing.

All these trade rumors and we haven't heard one peep about the Miami Heat in them…. pic.twitter.com/lLa1wkIcCf — Insufferable HeatFan (@HeatLifer1995) February 21, 2017

Rumor Mill

1 hour ago…Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors: Dwyane Wade Traded To Miami Heat? It’s Now Possible 🤔 https://t.co/wdKJIYSZfX — MiamiTweet (@TheMiamiTweet) February 21, 2017

The rumor mill was unequivocally dominated by Magic Johnson and DeMarcus Cousins. These breaking news stories covered up a mass of other stories regarding trade.

However, some rumors did float around about trading Miami stars Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside. Both Dragic and Whiteside were key in resurrecting the Heat during its thirteen game winning streak, hiking up their respective trade values. Former Heat standout Dwyane Wade’s recent nostalgia regarding Miami caused many to wonder if Wade would be back. But, the rumors were just rumors and the Heat did not ignite.

Why Did Riley Stand Pat?

Pat Riley was the man who assembled the “Big 3” in Miami, so his trade judgment can hardly be off. Riley says trading for trading’s sake is not nearly as exciting as finding out how the team will fare for the rest of the season. That being said, the Miami Heat’s record still sits at 25-32, below .500. So, the team is not necessarily in a position to be holding out for another season. After LeBron James returned to Cleveland, the Heat plummeted from the Crown Jewel of the NBA to a few good players creating success. It is unclear how Riley’s decision will play out, but for now, Heat fans still have a spattering of strong shooters to root for.

What’s Next?

The Miami Heat will not get the opportunity to trade up in the 2017 Draft because the 2016 Draft Pick was part of the LeBron James trade deal and teams can not trade up two years in a row. Coming off a win against the Houston Rockets, the Heat travel to the Atlanta Hawks tonight. The Hawks only engaged in a minor trade deal. But, with new players on many of the Heat’s future opponents, it will be interesting to see how Pat Riley’s choice plays out.