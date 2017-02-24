Kentucky Looks for Revenge Against the Gators

Revenge is the mindset of the 11th ranked Kentucky Wildcats as they have home court advantage this weekend against the 13th ranked Florida Gators. The Gators are coming off an 81-66 victory over South Carolina which extended Florida’s win streak to nine. The Wildcats were one of the Gators victims during this current win streak beating the Wildcats 88-66 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a 72-62 win over the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night. Both basketball squads seem to have their place in the NCAA assured and both basketball teams share the record of 23-5 and with a 13-2 record in the conference. As mentioned before, the Gators have won 9 straight. The last time the Gators had a longer streak was when they won 30 straight during their run to the Final Four in 2013-14. The

The Gators are averaging 79.6 points a game and only allow 65.9 points a game. KeVaughn Allen who leads team with 13.6 points per game on 45 percent shooting will be a key component in tomorrows matchup with the Wildcats. Senior guard Canyon Berry will play an important role as well as he’s averaging 12.7 points per game on 42 percent shooting. Senior guard Kasey Hill leads the team in assists with 4.9. The defense will want to tighten up as the Wildcats offense ranks 4th overall. Coach Mike White and the Gator Nation will look to these key players to help replicate the results of there last matchup against Kentucky.

Kentucky puts up an average of 88.8 points per game and allows 72.8 points per game. The Wildcats will look to rely on freshman guard Malik Monk who leads the team with 21.1 points per game on 47 percent shooting. Freshman guard De’Aaron Fox will play an important role as well as he averages 15.5 points per game and leads the team in assist with an average of 5.3 assist per game. Edrice Adebayo who averages 13.0 points per game on 60% shooting and leads the team with 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game will be a major anchor on defense for the Wildcats going into this matchup.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. Eastern at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.