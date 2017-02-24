No. 3 Gator Gymnastics Prepare for No. 13 Missouri

Preview

The third ranked Florida Gator gymnastics team is back at home this Friday where they will take on the 13th ranked Missouri Tigers. The meet is set for 6:45 p.m. in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. This will be Florida’s last SEC home meet of the season. They are coming off an SEC win against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, 197.125-195.20.

Heading into this week’s meet, the team is already thinking about post season. Florida coach Jenny Rowland says the team takes each day in the gym one day at a time. They continue to improve upon mistakes. Junior Alex McMurtry believes their difficult meet last week will fuel their fire to peak at the SEC Championships.

Senior All-American Claire Boyce announced this week that she will no longer be competing for the Gators due to a hip injury. This was her first season back competing after a hip dysplasia surgery she had in the summer of 2015. Boyce says her comeback was too hard and she was in too much pain. She will still remain on the team though as a student coach to motivate and help her other teammates. Rowland believes her health is more important and this was the best decision for her.

Tune into SEC Network at 6:45 p.m. to catch coverage of this Friday’s meet.