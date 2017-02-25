Florida Softball Takes Down Liberty and Elon on Saturday

The No. 3 Gator softball team continued their sweep of the Citrus Classic on Saturday. After coming off two wins on Friday, the Gators took down Liberty University 2-1 and Elon 11-0.

Game One

The game against liberty was tied 0-0 all the way until the top of the ninth inning. Liberty was the first to put points on the board and led the Gators 1-0 at the top of the ninth. This lead didn’t last for long. Delaine Gourley had eight strikeouts against Liberty in three innings of relief. Aleshia Ocasio had four strikeouts by the fifth inning.

FINAL | Herndon with the RBI single wins it for the #Gators and Gourley will get her 6th win of the season with 8 Ks in 3 innings of relief! pic.twitter.com/LM35tj8U2V — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 25, 2017

The Gators Comeback

The Gators bounced back quickly and finally executed their offense. In the bottom of the ninth, the Gators tied it up 1-1. Justine McLean scored the first run after a hit by Jaimie Hoover that flew to right field. In the top of the 10th, Liberty couldn’t score so the Gators took advantage. They ended the game in the bottom of the 10th by Nicole Dewitt scoring a run after Chelsea Herndon hit one down the right field line. The Gators ended this game against the 8-5 Flames 2-1.

Game Two

TheElon University Phoenix is 7-5 were coming off a loss from Georgia Southern. The Gators were coming off a win and were feeling pretty good about beating Liberty. In the first inning, the Gators scored two runs from Amanda Lorenz and Sophia Reynoso.

T1 | DeWitt with an RBI bases loaded walk puts Florida ahead 2-0 against Elon — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 25, 2017

Gators Stay on Top

The Gators really got things going when they scored five runs in the top of the third. Janell Wheaton, Nicole Dewitt, Amanda Lorenz and Sophia Reynoso all brought in runs. Elon had almost no retaliation or plan of a comeback. Kelly Barnhill and Katie Chronister lead the Gators from the circle throughout this game and only allowed Elon four hits. Barnhill earned her fifth win of the season.

B4 | Barnhill's day is done for the #Gators and freshman Katie Chronister will now make her appearance in the circle. — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 25, 2017

The Gators will continue to play in Orlando and will face Lehigh on Sunday.