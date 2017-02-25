No.3 Gators Defeat No.13 Missouri

The No. 3 Florida Gators defeated the No. 13 Missouri Tigers Friday night, 197.900-196.750. Florida dropped just one event to the Tigers, beam, but out-scored them in every other event. Especially with a perfect 10.0 on the floor exercise from Alex McMurtry.

Rotations

The Gators kicked things off with their first rotation of the night on vault. The team had two top performers, Rachel Slocum and Alex McMurtry, in which they were just.025 from receiving a perfect score and their vault. Slocum’s vault makes it her second best of the season and McMurtry’s season high.

Next up for the Florida Gators, uneven bars for the second rotation. Amelia Hundley matched her collegiate best with a 9.975, just a nearly perfect score. A big loss came when McMurtry slipped on her routine to earn her a 9.250, a performance that earned a 10.o on February 10 against Georgia.

Gators move to the beam for the third rotation. Another fall for the Gators came from Rachel Gowey during her beam which earned her a 9.200. McMurtry’s beam which earned her a 9.925 wasn’t enough to take the event title of the night but just behind the Tiger’s very own Britney Ward with a 9.950.

Fourth and final rotation for the Gators is the floor exercise. Perfect score for McMurtry’s routine as it was the first time Gator Nation saw this routine for the season. Following behind her were her very own teammates Alicia Boren and Hundley who received a 9.950.

All-Around

Once again Amelia Hundley was the winner of the All-Around title with a score of 39.625, making her collegiate best. Alicia Boren earned a 39.500 while Alex McMurtry got a 39.150.

Special Guest

A huge surprise came when two contestants from ABC’s The Bachelorette, Luke Pell and James McCoy Taylor, served as the Social Ambassadors’ for Friday’s meet. They served as pep talkers and cheering the team on with Gator Chomps.

#Gators with the roses delivered by a pair of gentlemen who earlier this year were on receiving end of the rose.@LukePell & @james_mccoy_t pic.twitter.com/FV7G3GRyQI — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 25, 2017

Up Next

The Florida Gators will take on their biggest competition of the season as they travel to Baton Rogue next week to take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers on Sunday, March 5. The meet airs live on the SEC Network at 3:30 p.m.