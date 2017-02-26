Brady Singer was dominant Saturday night on the mound in leading Florida Gator baseball to a series-clinching 2-0 victory over the Miami Hurricanes in Gainesville. Singer kept the Canes hitters off-balance all night long, striking out a career-high 11 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings while walking just one. Florida has now won 25 of their last 31 games against their in-state rivals, including seven of the last eight matchups between the two schools.

Gators on the Mound

With the shutout win, the Gators for the first time in school history registered back to back shutouts against Miami. The game Saturday night looked a lot like the one on Friday with the Gator pitching staff holding the Canes to just five hits and finishing the game with 13 total strikeouts. Three of these strikeouts coming from Singer’s sixth inning as he struck out the side.

Singer did an excellent job in keeping the Canes off the bases. In the few times that Miami did get on the bases, Florida’s defense was able to turn two double plays to finish out the fifth inning and get the first two outs of the ninth in their win Saturday night.

Bullpen

Junior left-handed pitcher Nick Horvath came in as relief to face left-handed batter Johnny Ruiz after Singer struck out his 11th batter of the night in the top of the eighth. Singer threw 108 pitches on the night, 76 were strikes. Singer received a standing ovation from the standing-room-only crowd at McKethan Stadium. There was a total of 6,160 fans making it the second largest in the program’s history.

Frank Rubio would go on to close out the game after just five pitches and striking out first baseman Gregory Veliz.

At the Plate

After two scoreless innings for both teams, Florida designated hitter Mark Kolozsvary led off the bottom half of the third inning by hitting his first home run of the season over the left field wall. Kolozsvary’s homer gave the momentum and the lead to the Gators. It was off Miami starting pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt’s who was making his second career start for Miami as he finished the game pitching a total of six innings, giving up two runs, striking out three, and throwing a total of 89 pitches.

The Canes looked like they were going to get a run on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Junior left-fielder James Davison hit an infield single to reach base with one out. Davison then stole second and advanced to third on catcher Joe Gomez’s single. With runners on the corners, the Gators turned a 5-4-3 double-play to finish the inning protecting their 1-0 lead.

Extending the Lead

Florida doubled their lead when Jonathon India hit a two-out solo home run. India hit his second homer of the year sailing the ball over the left-centerfield wall and padding the Gators lead to what would end up being the final score 2-0. India says he was happy he could contribute offensively for his team.

Miami came out in the seventh inning with another chance to get on the board. Third baseman Edgar Michelangeli reached on Singer’s only walk of the night and advanced to second when Romy Gonzalez grounded into a fielder’s choice. Gregory Veliz came in to pinch-hit for Christopher Barr and hit a deep fly out to center field that allowed Michelangeli to tag up and reach third. Michelangeli was stranded at third when Davison was thrown out at first to end the inning.

This would be the last inning that the Canes had runners in scoring position as they fell to the Gators 2-0.

Game 3

The series finale is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday at McKethan Stadium when the Gators will look to sweep the series against the Hurricanes. You can catch coverage live here on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.