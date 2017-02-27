Andrew Moten: Former Gator & Now Head Coach At West Gadsden

Andrew Moten, a former point guard for the Gators, is the Head Basketball Coach at West Gadsden High School. When Moten was at Florida, he was a member of the first UF team to make the NCAA Tournament. The Gators advanced to the Sweet 16 his senior season. Moten says that his time at Florida was amazing and he has incredible memories with his team, coaches, and the Gator Nation.

He ended his career at Florida with 1,930 points to rank second in school history. He was inducted into the 2006 class of the Chick-Fil-A SEC Basketball Legends because of his success at Florida. Moten was a fourth-round draft pick (72nd pick overall) in 1987 to the New Jersey Nets and spent some time playing basketball overseas. During his time spent overseas, he says it took some getting adjusted to but he eventually figured out how the new rules and plays and enjoyed it

Road To Coaching

Moten started out as an official before he realized that he needed to switch sides. He says he started to questioning the way other coaches were doing things and thinking of ways they could make better moves when he realized he needs to take on the coaching roll. As head coach, Moten says he likes to run a motion offense with an up-tempo style game. Defensively he says, we make adjustments of how we play depending on who we are playing. Moten says, student player, Andrew is the heart and soul of the team and an incredible player.

Looking Forward