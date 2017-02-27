Andrew Moten: Former Gator & Now Head Coach At West Gadsden

Andrew Moten, a former point guard for the Gators, is the Head Basketball Coach at West Gadsden High School. When Moten was at Florida, he was a member of the first UF team to make the NCAA Tournament. The Gators advanced to the Sweet 16 his senior season. Moten says that his time at Florida was amazing and he has incredible memories with his team, coaches, and the Gator Nation.
Road To Coaching
Moten started out as an official before he realized that he needed to switch sides. He says he started to questioning the way other coaches were doing things and thinking of ways they could make better moves when he realized he needs to take on the coaching roll. As head coach, Moten says he likes to run a motion offense with an up-tempo style game. Defensively he says, we make adjustments of how we play depending on who we are playing. Moten says, student player, Andrew is the heart and soul of the team and an incredible player.
Looking Forward