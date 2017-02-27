Clutch Putting Propels Fowler To Honda Classic Victory

Clutch putting was the name of the game for Rickie Fowler this weekend as he landed his first PGA Tour victory in 17 months.

After beginning the final round with a four-stroke lead, Fowler sought to bring home his first win after a 54-hole lead in his career.

Not so fast

Fowler decided to make things a little interesting on the front nine, hitting a drive in the water and a putt in a sprinkler hole.

That rough stretch saw Fowler’s lead dwindle to just one stroke.

But when all signs pointed towards a final round meltdown, Fowler’s putter came alive and landed him a $6.4 million payday.

Clutch putting

Fowler logged three birdies on the back nine, including two consecutive birdie putts from 25+ feet, to extend his lead to five strokes.

With his stellar play on the back nine, Fowler was well on his way to setting the 72-hole record at PGA National.

However, he ended his day with a three putt and an errant 7-iron on 17 to record back-to-back bogeys in an anticlimactic end to the tournament.

“A win is a win,” Fowler said after an interesting end to his final round.

Even with a few rough patches, Fowler still managed to log a 12-under 268.

The 28-year-old started the tournament ranked 14th in the world, but will likely move into the top-10 after the win this weekend.

Looking ahead

Fowler will now focus in on the Masters, which only six weeks away.

After playing well in his last few appearances at Augusta National, including a finish tied for fifth place in 2014, Fowler will look to finally bring home his first major victory in April.