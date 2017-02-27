Florida Gators Prepare to Take On Jacksonville University

GAINESVILLE, FL – The University of Florida Lacrosse team will hit the road for the first time in the 2017 season tonight when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Dolphins of Jacksonville University on Monday night. The Gators are fresh off a win over Southern California Friday night and are looking to keep their winning momentum.

Game Time

The game will start at 7 p.m. from D.B: Milne Field. This will be the seventh time Jacksonville and Florida have met, the Gators have won all six previous meetings. The last time these two teams met was back in 2015 where the Gators won 17-8. After this matchup, the Gators will hit the road again, traveling to Maryland for two spring break games with #17 Towson and Loyola.

You can find coverage of the game here tonight on ESPN 98.1 850 AM WRUF starting at 7.