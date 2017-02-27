Gator Baseball Completes Series Sweep of Miami

GAINESVILLE, FL- The second ranked Florida baseball team completes its first sweep of Miami since 2012 with a 6-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Jackson Kowar had another solid Sunday start, pitching 5.2 innings, striking out seven batters and only allowing one run. The right handed sophomore picked up his second win of the season. Kowar says he started off pitching really well and he knew his job was to go for as long as he could to keep his team in the game.

And thats it for #KKKKKKKowar Michael Byrne to the mound for the #Gators — Alex Puller (@AlexPuller) February 26, 2017

Getting on the Board

The Hurricanes got on the board first in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to right from Romy Gonzalez. This was the first run Miami tallied in the series, breaking Florida’s 27 scoreless inning streak. Florida would quickly take the lead in the bottom of the inning. Deacon Liput singled and Nelson Maldonado doubled to put runners on second and third. A sacrifice fly from Christian Hicks scored Liput and a single from Nick Horvath brought Maldonado home. A double from Dalton Guthrie plated Horvath with the third run of the inning.

.@GatorsBB sweep the Canes this weekend, outscoring them 9-2. And for Dalton Guthrie, it couldn't have felt any better. #Gators pic.twitter.com/R4BHHqZxon — Fernando Juncadella (@FJuncadella) February 26, 2017

The Gators Weren’t Finished

Florida added another run in the fifth after a sac fly from JJ Schwarz scored Austin Langworthy. They brought the score to 5-1 with and RBI from Guthrie in the sixth and put the final run on the board in the seventh with a sac fly from Maldonado. Another solo homer in the eighth from Gonzalez closed out the scoring on the day.

Next up, the Gators will host UCF on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. Freshman righty Nate Brown will draw his first start for Florida.