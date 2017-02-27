SEC Preview: Mizzou Hosts Texas A&M

Texas A&M men’s basketball (15-13, 7-9 SEC) will play their last road game of the regular season Tuesday night when they travel to Missouri to take

on the Tigers (7-21, 2-14 SEC).

Preview

Texas A&M won the first time the two teams met this season. The 76-73 victory over the Tigers featured a double-double from freshman forward Robert Williams. The Oil City, LA native has seven double-doubles on the season against SEC opponents. Sophomore guard Admon Gilder also had a stellar performance against Mizzou, scoring 20 points.

Missouri is last in the conference in field goal percentage against conference rivals. Head coach Kim Anderson, a Mizzou alum, has a cringe-worthy record of 26-65.

Coverage

You can find coverage of the game on SEC Network beginning at 7 p.m.