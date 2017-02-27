Women’s Golf Prepares for Home Tournament

The Gators Women’s golf team has three weeks off to prepare for their home tournament. Their last start came a week ago when they finished second (874) at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Golf Championship in New Orleans.

Recent Play

The Gators had a busy travel schedule in February. They headed out to Palos Altos, CA for the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. Florida finished fourth in the event, which head coach Emily Glaser calls “probably next to a national championship”. Junior Taylor Tomlinson had a stellar week individually, winning her second tournament of the spring and third overall. Her final round 69 (-2) helped the Gainesville, FL native clinch the title. She finished at -4 (71-69-69).

Senior Kelly Grassel also had a good week. She went into the final round with the solo lead at -5 before her final round 73 (+2) left her to finish the tournament in fourth place. The third and final Gator to round out the top-10 was Karolina Vlckova, who finished T-8 (74-68-76).

Click here to hear what Glaser had to say about the week.

The following week, the Gators headed to New Orleans for the tournament. They finished nine back of Stanford, who took home the title. Senior Kelly Grassel led the Gators to a +10, 54-hole score after finishing T-7. The Indiana native posted rounds of 71-69-75 to finish at -1. Not far behind, senior Maria Torres finished T-10 after posting rounds of 71-72-73 (+1).

Other Gators in the field included Taylor Tomlinson, Karolina Vlckova, and Marta Perez who all finished the week T-32.

Coming Up

The Gators won’t tee it up again until the SunTrust Gator Invitational on March 11-12. In the previous two tournament, the Gators had 36-hole days. Although not unusual for college golf, Glaser said she believes the 36-hole days over the last few weeks was good for the Gators.

“There’s an art to it, to a certain extent to sort of managing the day”, Glaser said. “I think it’s important we’ve had those opportunities to play 36 and that’ll at least give us an idea of what to expect”.

The Gators will have a 36-hole day to start their home tournament, but Glaser says the University of Florida course is not difficult to walk.