Gators Finish Day One of Spring Practice on a High Note

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator football team kicked off its first practice of the spring 2017 season Tuesday afternoon with a full pad-less practice on a hot 87-degree day in late February. ESPN Gainesville was present to watch the warmups, flex period and 11-on-11 fastball, observing how the five early enrollees are becoming acclimated to this team. Senior wide receiver Brandon Powell said after practice that this team looks completely different from his freshman year,

We back… Coach McElwain and the #Gators arrive for their first practice of the spring pic.twitter.com/u7PdPWv2Ri — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) February 28, 2017

Quarterback Hunt

The major story line of every first spring practice seems to always be who stood out in the quarterback competition. Today, it was Felipe Franks. Franks took the first snap of the spring season with the first team receivers and offensive lineman. At this point, he is the front runner in the starting quarterback competition.

Kyle Trask, also a freshman, started off practice working with the second team but progressively made his way into taking some reps with the first team by the end of the second period.

Early enrollee Kavarius Toney out of Alabama is listed as an athlete on the official team roster but only took snaps at quarterback during this practice. His throws were inaccurate and shaky at times in comparison to Trask and Felipe. Sophomore running back Jordan Scarlett

First look at #Gators early enrollee Kadarius Toney @kadariustoney ,listed as athlete on official roster but worked with QBs in 1st practice pic.twitter.com/o5WeHfYCUa — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) February 28, 2017

Coach Reaction

During the fastball period, on fourth down, Felipe Franks threw a touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Tyrie Cleveland. Coach McElwian says although he is pleased with Franks performance, the defense should have done a better job during this play.

While many believe that Franks is much more vocal and leadership qualities than Trask, coach McElwian believes they both have the same improvements to make. Overall, since this team is very young, it is no surprise that both freshman quarterbacks need to work on their composure in the pocket. McElwain gives his thoughts on what Trask and Franks need to work on mostly.

Tyrie Cleveland and Antonio Callaway @Ripbobby_G warming up at practice… you're sure to see a lot of them coming this fall pic.twitter.com/OOch9wnG58 — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) February 28, 2017

Next Up

The Gators will head back to the practice field on Thursday afternoon to being practice number two. Stay tuned to ESPN Gainesville Thursday evening for more on spring practice.