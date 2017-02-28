NFL Combine Begins

We are less than two months away from the start of the 2017 NFL draft. Don’t get too excited though, there’s still the ever important NFL combine to get to. However, that has officially arrived. Hundreds of NFL hopefuls will put their skills, strengths, and weaknesses on display in Indianapolis in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams starting this Friday.

The on-field events start Friday, but the players will be arriving throughout the week. Here is what you need to know before Friday’s events begin.

Tuesday, February 28

Special teams players, offensive linemen, running backs arrive

Special teams players, offensive linemen, and running backs go through hospital pre-exam and X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, and interviews

Wednesday, March 1

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends arrive

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends go through hospital pre-exam and X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, and interviews

Special teams players, Offensive Linemen, and Running Backs go through measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, and interviews

Thursday, March 2

Defensive Linemen and Linebackers arrive

Defensive linemen and Linebackers go through hospital pre-exam and X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, and interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends go through measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, and interviews

— Special teams players, Offensive Linemen, and Running Backs go through psychological testing, an NFLPA meeting, workouts, media, bench press, and interviews

Friday, March 3

Defensive backs arrive

Defensive backs go through hospital pre-exam and X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, and interviews

Linebackers and Defensive Linemen go through measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, and interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends go through psychological testing, an NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, and interviews

The on-field events will begin with the special teams, offensive linemen, and running backs participating in timing, stations, skill drills before departing from Indianapolis. The remaining players workouts will be split up throughout the weekend and through Monday before the combine officially ends.

Gators in the Combine

The University of Florida will have eight players participating in this years combine. These players include, Jalon “Teez” Tabor, Qunicy Wilson, Jarrad Davis, Marcus Maye, Alex Anzalone, Caleb Brantley, David Sharpe, and Joey Ivey.

Tabor, Wilson, and Davis are all first-round talents, but one of them is rumored to stay in Florida. NFL Draft expert Matt Mayock believes that Davis would be a great pick for the Miami Dolphins. Miami is looking to bolster their front seven, and Davis could do just that.

By this time next week, NFL teams can have a completely different opinion of the players they were looking at once the combine ends. Player stock can skyrocket, or it can fall dramatically. It’s ultimately up to the players to show just how valuable they can be for years to come.