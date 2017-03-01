SEC Hoops Preview: Tennessee at LSU for Senior Night

The Tennessee Volunteers are in Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers tonight for LSU’s last home game of the season. As the regular season is winding down, teams are making their last push to make it into the tournament. This is true of Tennessee, who has a slim, but still possible, shot at making it into tournament play. The same cannot be said of LSU though, as after starting the season with an impressive record of 8-2, they have dropped 17 of their last 18 games to leave them at 9-19.

Emotions are going to be high as LSU hosts their Senior Night, honoring their seniors before the game starts. Forwards Brandon Eddlestone and Brian Bridgewater will be celebrated in their last home game as LSU Tigers, and will look to close out their last game in front of the home crowd with a win.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers are trying to make their case to be put in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. They are going in the wrong direction though, losing their last two games to Vanderbilt and South Carolina. A win here against LSU can put them back on track, but won’t do much to help their standing. A loss on the other hand would devastate and essentially eliminate Tennessee’s chances of moving on.

Fortunately, Tennessee has a talented roster that keeps them in games led by guard Robert Hubbs III. Hubbs currently leads the team in points per game with 14.4. Stakes are high for the Vols in this game on the road.

LSU Tigers

The Tigers have lost their last 15 games and need to look towards next year to make a run at the tournament. However, for Senior Night, the Tigers are playing for their teammates and anything can happen in an SEC matchup.

Coach Johnny Jones talked about his two seniors who will be honored at 5:45 pm Wed. prior to the LSU-Tenn. game.https://t.co/f2twiL8NnQ pic.twitter.com/8AhK8fMMjA — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 28, 2017

LSU kept it close in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, but couldn’t hold on to their lead in the end. With a minute to go in the game, LSU gave up a 3-point lead and ended up losing 82-80.

Keys to victory for LSU are to make sure they start hot and stay hot behind sophomore guard Antonio Blakeney. Blakeney has scored at least 20 points in the last 6 games, and needs the rest of the Tigers to step up if they are going to have a chance against Tennessee.

Game Time

The game starts at 7 tonight, with the senior celebration starting at 6:45.

Afterwards, Tennessee will close out their regular season Saturday with a home game against Alabama with hopes of keeping their tournament hopes alive.

LSU will play at Mississippi State this Saturday for their last game of the season.